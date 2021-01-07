Uganda: Rugby Cranes 7s Prep Season With Kapchorwa Camp

6 January 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Deus Bugembe

The Rugby Cranes Sevens contingent of 20, with 15 players and five officials will spend the next seven days away in Kapchorwa as the side prepares for another international season.

While Rugby Africa is yet to confirm its calendar, World Rugby has laid out one with the Olympics final qualifying tournament first in line.

Uganda and 11 other countries will on the weekend of June 19-20 take to Stade Louis II, Monaco in France for the last Olympics spot.

Tolbert Onyango's troops have five months to get in shape and match the likes of Brazil, Chile, Jamaica, Mexico, France, Ireland, Samoa, Tonga, Zimbabwe, China and Hong Kong come June.

The demands of 'The Sevens' come with a certain level of preparation the side are targeting to compete in Monaco. This week will have players undergo three sessions involving game play and hill-running in the high altitude region. Training at high altitudes gives athletes an edge with increased lung capacity, increased lactic acid threshold, increased haemoglobin mass and red cell volume.

A week of training at 5,900 ft (1,800 m) altitude of Kapchorwa has its gains for the side before more preparations kick in. The Kapchorwa trip is only supplementing on what the boys have been working on throughout December in an undisclosed location.

In Monaco, Uganda will compete in a 12-team round-robin format that will see three pools of four teams go head to head.

Nations that progress from the pools will enter the knockout rounds, to the last eight, four and finals in that order. Fiji, USA, New Zealand and South Africa have already qualified as the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series top four. Japan, as hosts, Great Britain, Korea, Australia, Kenya, Argentina and Canada via the regional qualifiers.

THE CONTINGENT IN KAPCHORWA

Ian Munyani, Adrian Kasito, Solomon Okia, Norbert Okeny, Levis Ocen,

Pius Ogena, Michael Wokorach (cpt), Joseph Aredo,

Aaron Ofoyrwoth,

Isaac Massangnzira, William Nkore, Desire Ayera, Alex Aturinda, Kelvin Balagadde.

Byron Oketayot

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.