Tanzania: Minister Gives Suma JKT Ultimatum On Chalk Factory

6 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Happy Mollel in Simiyu

MINISTER of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Suleiman Jafo has issued a- two-week ultimatum to contractor SUMA JKT to complete the chalk and packages factory project in Maswa District Council.

Minister Jafo issued the directive during his tour to the project site, expressing his concern over the slow pace of the construction.

He was vividly disappointed to witness some of the construction materials getting rusty.

"I'm not happy with this situation. The site is silent... I give only 14 days for this project to be accomplished," ordered the Minister.

The District Executive Director (DED), Dr Fredrick Sagamiko, told the Minister that the contractor was given an extension of the project time-frame three times but still the project was running at a snail's pace.

According to the DED, the project was supposed to be complete by 5th of this month.

"It is appalling that there is no sign of any work accomplishment here. This is a 3.7bn/- project, and we paid the whole amount. We don't know why the contractor is delaying to finish the project," said Mr Sagamiko.

The Minister also visited the modern bus stand in Bariadi District, expressing his satisfaction with the job which he said was well done.

He said that it was among the best bus stands in the country, urging users and district authorities to make good use of the station.

The Bariadi District Executive Director (DED), Mr Merkzedeck Humbe told the minister that the 7bn/- worth bust stand was 100 per cent complete.

