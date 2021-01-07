Nigeria: Residents Rejoice As Ekiti Gets First Rainfall of the Year

7 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Some residents of Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, on Wednesday, expressed delight as the state recorded the first rain in the new year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the evening rain, which did not last more than 40 minutes, fell in most parts of Ado Ekiti, the state capital, and other adjoining towns.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado Ekiti, the residents including a farmer, trader, and civil servant, said that they were glad that the first rainfall did not occur with wind and thunderstorms.

Mr Kayode Olaseinde, the civil servant, said that the first rain recorded in the state in the year 2021 brought sad memories of the tragic occurrence in 2020.

According to him, the first rain in the year 2020 in the state wreaked havoc as it destroyed properties and caused flooding that submerged many residences.

A trader, Mrs Olufunke Damilola, however, said that the first rain in the state in 2021 had brought considerate relief in reducing the current heat occasioned by the long dry season.

An agriculturist, Mr Bamidele Esho, however, warned that seeing the first rain in the year did not suggest that farmers should rush to the farm to start planting.

Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

