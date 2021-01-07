Malawi: Financial Crisis Hits Kasungu Municipal Council - Workers Not Paid Salary, Gratuity

Irate direct employees at Kasungu municipal council on Tuesday nearly closed the council offices over its failure to pay them their gratuity after terminated their contracts in September last year.

The workers, who are accusing the council officials of pocketing the council rates told, Nyasa Times that they have been peacefully engaging with the officials but to no avail

Spiwe Phiri one of the workers further accused the council of trying to mute them especially by paying their group leaders only.

Despite some worked over 16 years, the council according to the concerned workers pledged to pay them K12 000.

"They already committed to pay us in equal and not according to the years someone has worked. However, up to now they're failing to pay us. The council is making much money through market rates but it directly goes into some officials pockets," they said.

The council, however, managed to calm down the workers after promising to start paying three of them every Friday.

Speaking in an interview, Mayor for the council, Socrates Jere disclosed that the council also owes a two months salary of some direct employees who are still working.

According to Jere, this is because the council is facing a financial hardship.

"Not because of Covid-19 only but the financial crisis has come because of poor management of resources made by the past officials of the council. However, under my power, we have put some measures that will help the council generate more income. This will be a history soon and our workers will start enjoying," said Jere.

The affected direct employees include watchmen, cleaners and tax correctors in just mentioning a few.