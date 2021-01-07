Nigeria: Enyimba Crash Out of CAF Champions League, Join Rivers Utd in Confed Cup

7 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Duro Ikhazuagbe

For the third year running, no Nigerian club side will be featuring in the group stage of the CAF Champions League following the elimination of Enyimba FC at home in Aba yesterday by Sudanese club, Al Merriekh.

Enyimba's 2-1 defeat of the visitors from Sudan was meaningless as Al Merriekh had the job done a fortnight ago when they hammered the People's Elephant 3-0 in Omdurman. Al Merriekh cruised to the next Round on 4-2 aggregate.

Last season both Lobi Stars and Plateau United similarly crashed out at this early stage of the competition without reaching the group stage where they were guaranteed a mouthwatering $550,000 (about N253 million).

Saif Terry, who fired a hat-trick in the first leg in Omdurman, again opened scoring in Aba after just seven minutes when he punished Enyimba for poor defending.

Victor Mbaoma however drew the hosts level on 14 minutes, when he slotted home.

The striker, who missed the first leg in Sudan due to injury, then put Enyimba in front in the 51st minute from the penalty spot after Samad Kadiri was upended inside the box.

Enyimba chased the game for more goals but they were not clinical in front of goal.

Now, the two-time African champions are to drop into the playoff round of the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup where Nigeria's other representatives, Rivers United are waiting for a new date to play the second leg of the first round against Bloemfontein Celtic.

After gaining two goals advantage away last week, the South African delegation was refused Covid-19 quarantine waivers to fly into Port Harcourt for the reverse fixture by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

A new date is expected to be announced by CAF before weekend. Draw for the next round is expected to hold Friday.

CAF Champions League

(1st round 2nd leg)

*Enyimba 2-1 Al Merrikh

(Al Merrikh 4-2 agg)

*AS Vita 4-1 Y'Buffaloes

(AS Vita Club 6-3 agg)

*Gor Mahia 1-2 Belouizdad

(Belouizdad 7-2 agg)

*TP Mazembe 2-1 Bouenguidi

(TP Mazembe 4-2 agg)

*Espérance 3-2 Al Ahly(Libya)

(Esperance 3-2 agg)

*CS Sfaxien 1-0 MC Alger

(MC Alger 2-1 agg)

*Simba 4-0 FC Platinum

(Simba 4-1 agg)

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.