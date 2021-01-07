Zimbabwe: Prolonged Schools Closure a Govt Strategy to Escape Teachers Wage Demands - Coltart

7 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

FORMER education minister David Coltart says the last-minute decision suspend schools opening for this year was a government strategy to escape continued pressure for improved wages by teachers.

Zimbabwe schools were set to open for the first term this year on 4 January.

This followed last year's prolonged schools closure due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Under the new lockdown measures, government has allowed students sitting for final examinations to attend school.

However, Coltart, also a former MDC legislator for Bulawayo South said via his Twitter that government's suspension of schools opening schools was an injustice to the current generation of learners.

"We are doing a grave injustice to this generation of children and future generations by applying such blunt policies towards the closure of schools. This isn't just about #Covid19Zim but also about the regime's refusal to tackle teachers' legitimate demands for livable salaries.

"We cannot afford to let another educational year go past with the vast majority of children in #Zimbabwe getting no education. The consequences for them & the Nation are catastrophic. We need an urgent national debate including teachers & doctors to agree on a way forward," said Coltart.

Last year schools opened in a September after an unprecedented six-month shutdown due to Covid-19.

However, when schools opened, disgruntled teachers who have been squabbling endlessly over wages with government chose to remain at home citing financial incapacitation.

The lowest paid Zimbabwean teacher earns a monthly salary of ZWL$19 975 (US$ 245) which is US$219 lower than that which they earned same time four years ago.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.