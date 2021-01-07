Zimbabwe: Tanya in Line for Two Awards

FORTUNE favours the brave and for star motocross rider Tanya Muzinda, it keeps on knocking on her door.

Muzinda, who is now based in Florida, United States, has been nominated for two categories for the 2020 Zimbabwe Achievers Awards' joint United States and Canada editions.

The awards will be held virtually on January 16.

And for Muzinda (16), the first female rider to win a heat in the British MX Masters Kids UK Championships in 2017, the nomination alone is worth celebrating.

She could as well bag the double depending on the number of votes she garners as the nominees will have to outgun each other in online polls.

She has been short-listed for the Outstanding Achievement in Sport Award, but she has stiff competition from Zimbabwe Davis Cup player Benjamin Lock as well as sprint and field star Ngoni Makusha with United States-based footballer Eddie Munjoma, who plays for FC Dallas, also in the race.

Lock is ranked number 439 in the ATP singles rankings while he is the world's 66th best ITF singles player.

But, it is Muzinda, the golden girl of the motocross circuit who is a clear favourite to land the gong next week.

She has also been short-listed for the Young Achievers Award together with Michael Jonga, Michelle Makai as well as swimmer and soccer player Maka Chikowero for the top honours.

An elated Muzinda yesterday posted on her social media handles celebrating the nominations.

"It is a great honour to be short-listed for the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards, the ZAA USA/Canada Virtual Awards Ceremony.

"I have been short-listed under two categories which are Young Achievers Award and Outstanding Achievement in Sport of the Year Awards. I always value your support and encouragement," she said.

Muzinda relocated to Florida, United States, towards the end of 2019 to pursue her dream of becoming a fully-fledged professional rider and her move to that country was engineered by her international manager, Stefy Bau of Italy, who is a former three-time World women's motocross champion.

She relocated to the United States together with her father and trainer, Tawanda, her mother Adiyon and siblings Alicia and Jayden, who are now both into motocross.

Her mother, Adiyon, also gave birth to another child soon after the family's arrival in the United States.