Nigeria: Sokoto, World Bank Flag Off Drainage Project in Flood-Prone Areas

Sokoto — Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has flagged off a multi-billion Naira drainage project at the flood-prone Mabera area in Sokoto South Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Daily Trust reported that the project was assisted by the World Bank.

Speaking, Tambuwal said that the sum of N1 billion was paid by the state as part of its commitment to the remediation of the intra-city Mabera Storm Water Management Project (MSWMP).

"I have engaged in series of consultations with the relevant stakeholders to enable the project get to its current level.

"The work might have seemed long in coming but the procedures for the project are very cumbersome, elaborate and time consuming, as they have to conform to international best practices," Tambuwal said.