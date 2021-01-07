Nigeria: Sokoto, World Bank Flag Off Drainage Project in Flood-Prone Areas

7 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Auwal

Sokoto — Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has flagged off a multi-billion Naira drainage project at the flood-prone Mabera area in Sokoto South Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Daily Trust reported that the project was assisted by the World Bank.

Speaking, Tambuwal said that the sum of N1 billion was paid by the state as part of its commitment to the remediation of the intra-city Mabera Storm Water Management Project (MSWMP).

"I have engaged in series of consultations with the relevant stakeholders to enable the project get to its current level.

"The work might have seemed long in coming but the procedures for the project are very cumbersome, elaborate and time consuming, as they have to conform to international best practices," Tambuwal said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.