Nigeria Records 1,664 Covid-19 Cases, New Daily Highest

7 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

Nigeria recorded 1,664 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections to 94,369. the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Wednesday.

The daily increase was a new record and considerably higher than Tuesday's 1,354 confirmed cases.

It said that 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded the new infections with Lagos having the highest number of cases with 642.

The FCT, the centre said recorded 407 new cases while Plateau recorded 160 new cases.

Also, it said Kaduna State recorded 83 new infections while Rivers State recorded 62.

Others state are Adamawa-47, Nasarawa-38, Abia-29, Edo-28, Anambra-27, Niger-24, Ogun-24, Imo-15, Oyo-14, Kano-12, Osun-12, Borno-nine, Delta-seven, Enugu-seven, Bauchi-five, Ekiti-five, Sokoto-five and Jigawa-two.

The centre also said that Nigeria recorded 77,299 recoveries and 1,318 fatalities.

The NCDC said that there are now 14,990 active COVID-19 cases.

The cenre, however said that in the last 24 hours, 903 recoveries were recorded.

It noted that the discharges included 388 community recoveries in Lagos State, 261 in Kaduna State, 87 in Plateau State and 20 in Imo managed in line with its guidelines.

The NCDC also said that Nigeria recorded five deaths in the past 24 hours.

The agency has said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level III, is coordinating response activities nationwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that from Feb. 27, 2020, till date, only 980,046 samples of suspected infected people had been tested in a population of more than 200 million people.

The country also approved 70 public, seven corporate and 32 commercial laboratories across the country with varying testing capacities.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.