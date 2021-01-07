Nigeria: Akeredolu Extends Prof Ige's Tenure As Acting VC of Adekunle Ajasin Varsity

Akure — Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the extension of the appointment of Professor Olugbenga Ige as Acting Vice Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State.

This is in exercise of the powers conferred on the Governor as the Visitor to the University.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Segun Ajiboye, in statement, said the extension follows the expiration of Prof Ige's second six-month tenure as Acting Vice Chancellor.

The extension takes effect from January 7, 2021 and will last for another six months, during which period necessary machinery would have been put in motion for the appointment of a Vice Chancellor.

The Governor wished the Acting Vice Chancellor the best in his assignment

Professor Ige in another statement by the Principal Assistant Registrar, Victor Akinpelumi appreciated the governor for the opportunity and the confidence reposed in him to administer AAUA in the last one year and promised to take the institution to greater heights and make it globally competitive.

Professor Ige was appointed on January 6, 2020, as Acting Vice Chancellor for a period of six months. His appointment was extended for another six months on July 6, 2020 which terminated on January 6,2021.

He joined the services of the then Ondo State University, Ado Ekiti, as a Graduate Assistant in December 1990, and rose steadily through the ranks to become a Professor in October 2011.

A distinguished Professor of Palynology and Palaeoecology, Prof Ige holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons.) degree in Botany from the University of Benin in 1984.

He proceeded to the Nigeria's Premier University, the University of Ibadan, where he bagged a Master of Science degree in Botany in the year 1993 and a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Botany with specialisation in Palynology & Palaeoecology in 2004. As a teacher and researcher, Professor Ige has taught in various institutions in Nigeria.

Currently, he lectures at the Department of Plant Science and Biotechnology, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) Ondo State.

Akinpelumi said the Acting Vice Chancellor is a widely travelled researcher; has attended several conferences and workshop within and outside the country notably in United Kingdom, Singapore, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, India, Republic of Benin among others.

He hails from ItaOgbolu, in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State. He is married with children and an amiable wife.

Vanguard News Nigeria