Nigeria: Inferno Averted As Petrol-Laden Tanker Spills Content in Apapa

7 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Several properties worth billions of naira were saved from being gutted by fire when the driver of a tanker conveying 55,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, while trying to negotiate a bend suddenly overturned and spilled its contents along Kirikri Road, Apapa, Lagos.

The incident which occured at about 2 am, Thursday, according to a source caused panic among residents and road users in the area as emergency responders battled to avert any possible outbreak of inferno.

At press time, emergency responders, including men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LSEMA, state fire service, police officers among others were collaborating to manage the scene due to the large number of stationary and parked vehicles within the vicinity.

Director General of LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident said, "Transloading of the content into another tanker is presently ongoing.

"The agency's heavy duty equipment has been mobilised to recover the remains of the tanker from the road. Operation in progress.

"The broken down truck was later towed off the road by officials of the Lekki Concession Company to complement the efforts of the traffic officers."

For the Alakuko incident involving a tanker with number plate FST 32 XL, Adeseye stated that the driver lost control while negotiating a bend at the roundabout inward the Sango Tollgate, adding that the content spilled on the road.

‌"The Agege Fire Station salvaged the situation and oversaw the trans-loading of the remnant petrol into another tanker with number plate MUS 52 XP. The tanker, which was on its way from Apapa to Master Energy PFS, Ekoro in the Oke Odo area of Alimosho, was later towed away to ensure free flow of traffic," she added.

‌Vanguard News Nigeria ‌

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.