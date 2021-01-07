Zimbabwe: Zinwa Moves to Ensure Adequate Water Supply

Herald reporter

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (zinwa), which supplies treated water to smaller towns, says it is frantic efforts to make sure that it has water chemicals for its clients throughout the level four lockdown period.

While cities and larger urban centres have their own purification and distribution network, zinwa supplies the rest of the country through 534 water supply stations countrywide.

zinwa's spokesperson Mr Tsungirai Shoriwa yesterday said the authority was engaging suppliers of water purification chemicals to ensure that there are no interruptions to supplies at its stations.

"We fully appreciate the important role that water, sanitation and hygiene plays in the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus," said Mr Shoriwa.

"So, we have put in place a business continuity plan that ensures the availability of water to places that are supplied by our 534 water stations."

While zinwa has reduced the number of employees working during the lockdown period, this is largely office staff while all its treatment plants are fully manned and resourced.

Mr Shoriwa said most of their stations were fully operational with the exception of Darwendale and Mutorashanga towns.

He added that there were challenges in the procurement of some spares, as some suppliers closed shop in response to the lockdown directive.

"Regardless of that, zinwa is making do with the spares it has in stock and in some cases we are moving spares from one centre to another," said Mr Shoriwa.

He reminded consumers that it was critical for them to pay their bills, regardless of the lockdown, using electronic payment platforms to ensure zinwa remains viable.

"Those who wish to visit their offices should adhere to Covid-19 regulations," he said.