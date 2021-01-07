Zimbabwe: Two in Court Over Fake Covid-19 Certificates

7 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

TWO people landed themselves in trouble after they were arrested for printing and selling fake Covid-19 certificates to travellers at Road Port Bus Terminus in Harare.

Takesure Kanyai (35) and Taridzo Isynol Chimhavi (26) were arrested on January 4 while in possession of the fake certificates.

They allegedly manufacture the certificates at Peacock Salon along Jason Moyo Avenue.

Kanyai and Chimhavi were yesterday taken to Harare Magistrates' Court charged with forgery.

The duo was not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko, who remanded them in custody to today for bail application.

Prosecutor Mr Owen Safuli had it that on January 4 at around 10am, detectives received information to the effect Kanyai and Chimhavi were printing Covid-19 certificates at Peacock Salon in Harare's city centre.

Detectives made a follow-up and nabbed Kanyai, who was in possession of four fake certificates bearing the names of Shepherd Mudzviti, Moses Sibanda, Chado Edward and Langton Jeche. The certificates indicated that one Dr Moyo from Parktown Hospital had issued them. Kanyai allegedly told the police that she was printing the certificates at the salon, where she led the detectives.

It is said that Kanyai printed more certificates for Nowell Chibaya, which she purported to have originated from Melio Health and for Patience Chimudzeka that she said was from Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

Kanyai also allegedly printed another certificate for Tapiwa Shumba, which was purportedly issued by PathCare Molecular Pathology.

Upon being interviewed, Kanyai admitted to be the owner of the computer being used for printing the certificates.

She also told the detectives that the certificates belonged to Chimhavi, who was also found with other copies of the certificates in his cellphone.

The State said that investigations by police revealed the certificates were fake and not issued by the said health facilities.

Kanyai and Chimhavi are expected back in court today for bail application.

