Zimbabwe: Harare Becomes Covid-19 Hotspot

7 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Harare has become the Covid-19 hotspot with 2 544 active cases out of the 5 047 Zimbabwe had recorded as at yesterday, a development attributed to complacency in observing the protocols set by Government, especially by residents in the high density areas.

This comes as the capital city chalked up 777 new cases on Tuesday and 165 cases yesterday as the pandemic spreads rapidly across the country.

Harare also has more deaths than any other province with 174, which are 68 more than Bulawayo which is on second position with 106 deaths.

Cumulatively, Harare has reported 5 872 cases since March last year when the first Covid-19 case was recorded in the country.

On Tuesday, Zimbabwe recorded a staggering 1 365 new cases and 34 deaths. All 1365 were local cases, and experts have advised the Government to take advantage of the tight lockdown regime that kicked in on Tuesday to ensure people minimise unnecessary movements to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

As of yesterday, Zimbabwe has recorded 17 804 Covid-19 cases, 11 966 recoveries and 431 deaths.

