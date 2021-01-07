Zimbabwe: Leicester Loans Admiral Muskwe

Senior Sports Reporter

ENGLISH Premiership football side Leicester City have sent Zimbabwean international Admiral Muskwe on a short loan to struggling second-tier outfit Wycombe Wanderers.

Muskwe, who has already started training with the Championship side, has been given jersey number 15 and is eligible to feature in this Saturday's FA Cup tie with Preston North End at Adams Park. He will be with the side until end of the season. The Zimbabwe international striker hopes to get more competitive first team game time in his promising career.

The forward joins the Chairboys in what is his second senior spell away from the King Power Stadium, having spent the second half of the last campaign with League Two winners Swindon. The 22-year-old has underlined his potential in the Leicester City development side after scoring six times in eight games across all competitions this season. He grabbed 11 goals from 20 appearances last season.