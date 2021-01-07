Burundi Records Highest Cases of Covid-19 After Festive Season

7 January 2021
The East African (Nairobi)

Burundi has announced 40 new Covid-19 cases, the highest number of cases recorded in the country within two days since the first positive case was announced in March last year.

The Ministry of Health said that on January 4, some 10 people tested positive for the virus when they went to get tested in preparation for travel. The government then began tracing their contacts and as a result some 284 people were tested.

"[Among] the 284 people who were tested, 30 of them tested positive for the virus which means that 40 people tested positive in the last two days," said Burundi's Health Minister Thadde Ndikumana.

According to the Burundian government, the total Covid-19 cases as of January 5, stood at 884 with 109 active cases, 2 fatalities and 773 recoveries recorded.

Last week, Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye vowed to severely punish officials and individuals who breach Covid-19 measures.

"We have heard some top officials using their offices to sneak in their relatives without going through a mandatory test. Whoever will be caught will be considered a criminal and will face the law," he said.

Last year, Burundi was among countries that were heavily criticised for lack of action in combating the pandemic. The recently elected president then launched a mass testing campaign that saw 87,404 people tested.

The government under President Ndayishimiye took a different path from his predecessor, the late former president Pierre Nkurunziza, in dealing with the pandemic by imposing measures to combat Covid-19.

As a result of the pandemic, Burundi's economic growth projection for 2020 was revised down by 5.3 percentage points to -3.2 percent in 2020. The pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing economic challenges and created significant external financing needs in 2020 and 2021, mainly as a result of lower exports, elevated imports needs, and reduced remittances inflows.

Despite Burundi's tax man (OBR) recording an increase in revenue during the pandemic, Burundi has struggled economically for the last five years after donors suspended direct aid to the government which contributed to almost 45 percent of the country's annual budget.

However, there has been a U-turn since the new administration took over office late last year, with the European Union financing the country's health sector to combat the pandemic.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.