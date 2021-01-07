South Africa: Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane Conveys Condolences to the Family and Close Associates of Icon and Pioneer Chef and Food Writer Ms Dorah Sitole

5 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Tourism Minister conveys her condolences and tribute to the late Author, Chef and Brand Ambassador, Ms Dorah Sitole

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane joins the South African public in conveying condolences to the family and close associates of Icon and pioneer chef and food writer Ms Dorah Sitole.

With a career that spanned more than 40 years as a food writer, Mam Dorah inspired many black-authored cookbooks and greatly influenced the culinary landscape and instilled consciousness and pride in genuine African cuisine.

"As we mourn her passing, we should remember that her decades of good food writing will leave a rich legacy for our cuisine industry as an ambassador for world class African cuisine for years to come. We will continue to read her cook books and try her recipes for our health and our nourishment," said Minister Kubayi-Ngubane.

As the first Black food editor in South Africa for True Love magazine, Mam Dorah's recipes and style reached every South African kitchen, fostering a growing pride for traditional recipes that had fallen out of fashion. She worked tirelessly to create opportunities for black South Africans to express themselves and became an inspiration for many recipe developers and TV chefs that we know and love today.

"Her work will continue to contribute to growing interest in culinary travel and certainly keep Africa and South Africa on top of mind for food enthusiasts," Minister Kubayi-Ngubane added.

The Department of Tourism, in honour of her work, will continue to invest in skills development for young people in the cuisine industry, through our various programmes like the National Youth Chefs Programmes that provide a chance of a lifetime for young South Africans to realise their cooking passion and become qualified chefs.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.