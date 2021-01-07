Nigerians to Pay for National ID Renewal, Corrections - NIMC

7 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Simon Echewofun Sunday

Nigerians will pay N15,000 to correct their dates of birth for their National Identity Number (NIN) card records on the database of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The NIMC Regional Coordinator, Mrs Funmi Opesanwo, revealed this on Wednesday in Lagos saying, NIN holders will pay N5,000 as processing fee for card renewal or card replacement, and N500 for modifying their addresses.

She also noted that while NIN enrollment is free, all other services attract varied rates. Daily Trust reports that this has been the case with the NIN correction process.

A Nigerian passport holder, Sunday Eche in 2019, said he was asked by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to go to the NIMC office to correct his name for the issuance of the new international passport.

"AT NIMC, I was told that the correction of DOB attracts N15,000, while others have various sums," he had noted.

Mrs Opesanwo said the revenue is paid to the Treasury Single Account of the Federal Government and that it was part of the commission's revenue generation process.

