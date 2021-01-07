South Africa: Minister Sisulu Slammed for Public Outburst During Walkabout in Fire-Ravaged Khayelitsha

analysis

In a recording of the encounter, which has gone viral, Lindiwe Sisulu rips down her mask and shouts at a housing activist who is questioning her.

The Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, has been criticised for her outburst during an inspection of the fire-ravaged Taiwan informal settlement in Site C, Khayelitsha, where a blaze on New Year's Day left 500 residents homeless.

It was a sweltering day in Cape Town on Tuesday, 5 January, when Sisulu, accompanied by the MMC for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi, and Western Cape MEC Tertius Simmers, ripped down her mask and began shouting at housing activist and Khayelitsha Community Action Network (CAN) member Nkosikhona Swartbooi.

A recording of the encounter has gone viral and Sisulu on Wednesday issued a statement accusing Swartbooi of being an "opportunist" seeking to "hijack the plight of the poor".

Are Ministers' bodyguards/personnel allowed to confiscated people's phones when said people are asking a Minister to account? The guy in the video (presumed to be Minister Sisulu's bodyguard) took @NSwartbooi's phone after asking the Minister to not make false promises as before pic.twitter.com/Do0ouskY0K

-- Axolile Notywala (@Xila_Notywala) January 4, 2021

The heated exchange occurred after Swartbooi had...