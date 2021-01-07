Kenya: CAF Exits, Endless Strikes, Leadership Wrangles, No Coach... Which Way Gor Mahia?

Gor Mahia elimination's from the Caf Champions League for the fourth successive season seems an all too familiar script and raises more questions on their ability to compete with the best across the continent.

It is the manner of their exit that makes it more painful, an 8-1 aggregate hiding by Algeria's CR Belouizdad is too much for the passionate K'Ogalo fans.

The broke Kenyan champions would have earned Sh54 million from the continental body had they qualified for the group stages of the elite competition.

After losing 6-0 in the first leg, Gor were outsmarted 2-1 by the Algerians at Nyayo stadium on Wednesday and has now been relegated to the lesser Caf Confederation Cup playoffs.

Jules Ulimwengu's 22nd minute strike was cancelled out by second half goals from the lethal Amir Sayoud and second half substitute Abdelkader Belharane as the classy Algerians completed the double over their East African opponents.

K'Ogalo will know their opponents in the Confederation Cup playoffs when the draws are conducted on January 8.

However, they will pray not to be handed another North African opponent given their previous dismal record against those teams.

The club is accustomed to huge defeats whenever it plays against North African clubs. Zamalek of Egypt, Esperance of Tunisia, RS Berkane of Morocco and Na Hussein Dey, USM Algiers and now CR Belouizdad have handed Gor painful lessons.

The main undoing for the club which has a huge fan base is the wrangles at the management and delay in payment of players salaries which has led to the unending strikes.

This was even cited by the club stand-in coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo in his post-match interview after the CR Belouizdad defeat.

"This team has to reassess its preparation for the continental competitions in future. However, I can't blame the players since the problem was all in the whole team's preparations. The work we did was evident and I feel honoured to have led them in the four Caf games," said Omollo.

The 51-year-old tactician was referring to the strikes prior to the CR Belouizdad game as the team had only one full house training session on the eve of the match.

Fans also have to take a share of the blame as they have not registered as members to help the club financially, always citing lack of transparency in the management.

There is also the feud between club chairman Ambrose Rachier and Club secretary General Sam Ochola on the Sh800 million seven year StarTimes broadcast deal.

The differences between the two officials, who were elected in August last year, is said to have divided technical bench and playing unit prior to the CR Belouizdad game.

However, it is good news that the two reconciled on Tuesday and this can help salvage club stability and performance both in the Confederation Cup and league matches.

Gor also don't have a coach after the exit of Brazilian Roberto Oliveira, who went back home to upgrade his coaching credentials, after he was barred from overseeing the club's Caf matches due to lack of qualification.

Oliveira's assistant, Patrick 'Pato' Odhiambo, has also left the club after being appointed coastal side Bandari assistant coach.

Oliveira replaced British coach Steven Polack, who left the club on September 4 due to monetary issues.

Due to its fame and fan base, Gor has always ignored local coaches and opted for foreigners and this trend look set to continue.