Central African Republic: CAR Internet Rollout Deferred Amid Conflict

7 January 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Oman Mbiko

Bangui, Central African Republic — A network of organisations providing shared communications services in humanitarian emergencies requires over US$871 000 to roll out internet connectivity in the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) has submitted the budget request to the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

ETC has prepared an expenditure plan for the US$160 000 received from the Common Humanitarian Fund (CHF).

"The demand for improved internet connectivity services is being taken into account in the ETC's 2021 work planning," the organisation stated.

However, due to the increase in armed conflict and attacks against humanitarian actors in CAR, the ETC is unable to resume missions until the security situation allows.

The general election, held on December 27, caused resurgence in violence and has forced more than 55 000 people to flee their homes.

Despite the volatility over the past year, ETC has made strides.

It finalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United Nations partners- World Food Programme (WFP) and Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) - to set up internet connectivity services for humanitarians in Zemio.

In late November to early December, ETC delivered radio training in Birao for seven radio operators from the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilized Mission (MINUSCA).

The ETC team deployed to Bossangoa from 18-21 December to restore the radio channel used by humanitarians.

A Letter of Understanding (LoU) with implementing partners, INTERSOS, to complete the final phase of the planned phone booth project for affected communities in the Internally Displaced Persons camp in Bria has been finalised.

There are plans to empower affected communities to develop digital skills and help them to connect with humanitarians in Bangassou.

ETC also continues to support the reopening of the dedicated COVID-19 call centre in the capital Bangui.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.