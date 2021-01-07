West Africa: Deadly Start of 2021 for Children in Sahel

Giles Clarke/UNOCHA
(file photo)
7 January 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Rudd Konte

Bamako, Mali — THE killing of 17 children, and possibly more, during separate attacks in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger highlights the deadly risks children face in the Sahel region.

The minors are among dozens of people killed in three attacks by suspected Islamists in the first week of 2021.

"In at least two of these attacks, children were reportedly killed," lamented Amavi Akpamagbo, Country Director for Save the Children in Mali.

Akpamagbo said even if children were not directly harmed by the violence, they were losing their parents, family members and their teachers.

"They (children) are driven from their homes and schools; they have to leave friends behind. All these things have a deep and possibly long lasting impact on children."

Save the Children reminded governments and armed groups in the Sahel of their obligation to ensure that children, their families and communities were properly protected from this ongoing threat.

"As well as being forgotten among victims at times, children do not always benefit from adequate psychosocial support to enable them to continue a normal life in their communities," Akpamagbo said.

The Sahel part of Africa includes parts of Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic (CAR), Chad, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sudan and South Sudan.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.