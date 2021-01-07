Nigeria: Borno Govt Approves N6bn for Capital Projects, Security

Maiduguri — The Borno State Executive Council (EXCO) has approved a total sum of N6 billion for the execution of 18 capital projects and some security efforts across the state.

Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Baba Kura Abba Jato disclosed this to newsmen yesterday at the end of the council's first meeting in 2021 which was chaired by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum at the Government House.

The Commissioner explained that the council approved N352m to support the Civilian Joint Task Force, hunters and vigilantes in the fight against Boko Haram and other criminal activities in the state.

Rehabilitation of Maiduguri - Damboa road stood at the cost of N658m, in addition to the construction of new Bama Bus terminal, mini market and backup shops.

Other projects include the extension of an ongoing Beniskeikh township road project at N231m, construction of Ramat - Wulari road and drainage at the cost of N237m and construction of road network at Ngomari Old Airport.

Also approved by the council are Construction of the department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology for the Borno State University Teaching Hospital at the cost of N1.6 billion, construction of a Shopping complex at Bulumkutu, construction of 33 classrooms of two-story building mega school in Buratai at the cost of N252m, construction of metalwork, automobile workshop at Government Technical College, Gwange, and purchase of books to schools across the state and school feeding programme.

His words: "In its determination to better the lives of the citizenry, Borno State Government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum has approved N352m to support the Civilian Joint Task Force, hunters and vigilantes in the fight against Boko Haram and other criminal activities in the state.

The Commissioner further said the EXCO approved the construction of 4 blocks of two-story building comprising of three bedrooms each at Mafa, procurement of 1,500 mild steel poles for reactivation of 33kva lines from Mafa - Dikwa - Gamboru Ngala and Bama - Gowza at the cost of N520m, procurement of technical equipment and tools for the Technical College, Njimtilo at the cost of N159m.

Others include the purchase of science laboratory equipment and reagents for Technical College, Njimtilo, at the cost of N84m, construction of Wulari primary healthcare centre and staff quarters at the cost of N127m, construction of 3 blocks of one-story building 2 bedrooms and one-story building 1 bedroom along Kano road, construction of the central mosque, Ngala and purchase of maize grain under the buffer stock scheme.

