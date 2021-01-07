Nigeria: Troops Destroy 197 Bandits' Hideouts, Neutralise 220 - DHQ

7 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have destroyed 197 bandits' hideouts, neutralised 220, arrested 892 suspects and recovered a large cache of arms in North West in the second half of 2020, Defence Headquarters said on Wednesday.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, said this at a news conference held at the Army Special Super Camp 4 in Faskari, Katsina, on Wednesday.

Onyeuko said the operations were carried out from July 1 to December. 31, 2020.

He disclosed that 73 AK47 rifles, one GPMG and 194 Dane guns as well as 5,032 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 568 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition and 156 live cartridges were recovered by the troops.

According to him, 197 bandit's camps and hideouts including the notorious Dangote Triangle and several bandits' logistics bases were destroyed by troops during the period.

"Also, 335 suspected bandits, 326 illegal miners, 147 bandits' informants and collaborators, 14 bandits' arms suppliers, 24 rustled cattle marketers and 46 bandits' logistics suppliers were arrested.

"Similarly, a total of 7,761 cows, 1,867 sheep/rams and four Camels were recovered and given back to the owners by troops within the period.

"It is also heart-warming to note that a total of 642 kidnapped victims were rescued by the valiant troops, and these include the rescued 344 students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara.

"Also within the period, the gallant troops successfully foiled 165 bandits' attacks and 81 kidnap attempts," he said.

According to him, the gallant troops within the period under review carried out a series of clearance operations, ambushes, farm and other aggressive confidence-building patrols within Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara States.

The spokesperson, however, said that two officers and four soldiers paid the supreme price in the cause of defending the country during the period under review. (NAN)

Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

