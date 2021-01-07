Nigeria: Fani-Kayode Condemns Invasion of Capitol Hill, Asks Trump to Emulate Goodluck Jonathan

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Nigerian minister of culture and tourism and a frontline supporter of outgoing United States president, Donald Trump, has condemned in strong terms the invasion of the United States Capitol Hill where electors were gathered to confirm the electoral victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Recall Fani-Kayode had earlier reiterated his stance that defeated Trump will retain power come 6th of January when electors gathered for confirmation of electoral votes. But the ex-minister made a sharp U-turn after violent at the Capitol Hill protest erupted.

The United States Congress has since certified Joe Biden electoral college victory.

In a statement, personally signed by the former aviation minister, made available to Vanguard, Chief Fani-Kayode said he believed the election was clearly rigged but President Trump should emulate former Nigerian leader Goodluck Jonathan. and "let things go for the sake of peace for all."

He said, "I clearly and categorically condemn the violence that we witnessed in the Capitol building in Washington yesterday during the meeting of the Electors."

"I believe that the election was rigged and Trump was robbed but violence in any shape or form has no place in a democratic setting."

"All matters concerning the American Presidency ought to be resolved in a peaceful manner and I am glad that President Donald Trump had the presence of mind to tell the protesters to disperse and go home."

"As much as I love Donald Trump and believe that he was cheated out of the election I will not support any action from his supporters that would disturb the peace, jeopardise life and property or lead to a civil war in America."

"Those of us that love and believe in him fought a good fight and stood firm, regardless of the odds and the insults, right to the end. It is time to accept the reality of a Biden presidency and move on."

"We must not let this matter divide and destroy America and indeed the world any further. This is the time to build bridges and come together.'

Fani-Kayode said that the election outcome should be put behind and it is time the American people move forward.

"This is the time to emulate great men like Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan, let things go and maintain the peace for the sake of all."

"In 2015 Jonathan was robbed and rigged out of the election too but he refused to urge his supporters to indulge in violence, he conceded his right to fight till the end and he put the peace, safety and security of the Nigerian people first."

"This was commendable. Trump has gone as far as he can go in terms of seeking redress and I commend him for that. Other than encouraging violence and anarchy there is little more he can do."

"Like a good war commander and insightful leader, he must accept the situation, no matter how unpalatable, retreat and leave the battlefield with the remnants of his army intact so that they are not utterly decimated and they can live to fight another day."

"I have no doubt that after a few years, just as it was with Jonathan, Trump will be vindicated but he will lose that opportunity if he refuses to accept the final decision of Congress and the Electors and conceded the election."

"I pray he makes that choice and brings this increasingly ugly and dangerous situation to closure. I commend every Trumper in Nigeria for keeping the faith and standing firm till the end but now is the time to sheath our swords and accept the facts and the situation."

Fani-Kayode noted that President Biden would be less effective in office as the Vice, Kamalla Harris would be running the country.

"President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as President on January 20th, Vice President-elect Kamalla Harris will be effectively running the country into the foreseeable future and America and the world will have to live with the consequences of that." He stated.

Meanwhile, the united states congress has certified the electoral victory of president-elect Joe Biden in the joint section shortly after a curfew was imposed in Washington DC following violent protests that erupted after electors gathered at the Capitol Hill to confirm the election victory of Joe Biden.

Reacting to the confirmation, outgoing President Donald Trump released a short statement saying there will be a smooth and peaceful transition of power come January 20th, 2021.

