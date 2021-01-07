Nigeria: Land Dispute Claims Four Lives in Cross River

Calabar — Four persons reportedly lost their lives on Wednesday in an inter-communal conflict between the neighbouring communities of Abankang and Alok in central Cross River State.

The feuding communities are both located along the Ikom -Ogoja highway in Ikom Local Government Area, central district of the state. Reports from the area indicate that the two communities have been engaged in a protracted argument over the ownership of a parcel of land between their boundary and on Wednesday strife broke out.

A resident of the area, Mrs Janet Ndome told Vanguard on the phone that crisis broke out when youths from the two communities engaged each other in a fight which degenerated to the use of machetes and guns leading to the loss of lives.

"As I speak, fighting is still going on and many people have run away from both Alok and Abankang".

She said movement along the Ogoja - Ikom highway has been forced to stop as motorists are scared of driving through the warring communities to avoid being attacked.

"No vehicle has so far been attacked to my knowledge but roadblocks have been mounted by youths of the two communities on their section of the highway"

Ms Irene Ugbo, the Cross River Police Command spokesman said she is yet to be briefed on the conflict.

" From what you are telling me, the crisis started just yesterday afternoon. I am yet to be briefed on it. I will call the DPO in Ikom and get back to you".

