Nigeria: Land Dispute Claims Four Lives in Cross River

7 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emma Una

Calabar — Four persons reportedly lost their lives on Wednesday in an inter-communal conflict between the neighbouring communities of Abankang and Alok in central Cross River State.

The feuding communities are both located along the Ikom -Ogoja highway in Ikom Local Government Area, central district of the state. Reports from the area indicate that the two communities have been engaged in a protracted argument over the ownership of a parcel of land between their boundary and on Wednesday strife broke out.

A resident of the area, Mrs Janet Ndome told Vanguard on the phone that crisis broke out when youths from the two communities engaged each other in a fight which degenerated to the use of machetes and guns leading to the loss of lives.

"As I speak, fighting is still going on and many people have run away from both Alok and Abankang".

She said movement along the Ogoja - Ikom highway has been forced to stop as motorists are scared of driving through the warring communities to avoid being attacked.

"No vehicle has so far been attacked to my knowledge but roadblocks have been mounted by youths of the two communities on their section of the highway"

Ms Irene Ugbo, the Cross River Police Command spokesman said she is yet to be briefed on the conflict.

" From what you are telling me, the crisis started just yesterday afternoon. I am yet to be briefed on it. I will call the DPO in Ikom and get back to you".

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.