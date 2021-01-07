Ghana: Police Close, Divert Roads to State House Complex

The Police have closed and diverted roads leading to the State House Complex in Accra and the vicinity of the inauguration venue for President-Elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President-elect, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Speaker and Members of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic on January 7, 2021.

According to a statement issued in Accra and signed by the Director of Police Public Affairs, Superintendent of Police (Supt) Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, the action by the Police administration is to ensure security, safety and smooth vehicular movement for the inaugural ceremony.

It said the geographical areas around Ako Adjei Interchange through Ridge Roundabout (African Unity Circle), Accra International Conference Centre. Independence (Black Star) Square, Accra Sports Stadium, Osu Cemetery Traffic Light and Gamel Abdul Nasser Avenue are considered inner security perimeter for the purpose of the event.

The statement further stated that roads in the inner perimeter would therefore be closed to both human and vehicular movement from 0400 hours to I800 hours on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

It noted that specific description of the roads and landmarks of the inner perimeter from the direction of the Kotoka International Airport to the State House which would be closed to the public are from the Ako Adjei Interchange on the Independence Avenue towards the Ridge Roundabout.

"From Osu on the Lokko Road towards the Starlets 91 Road or Castle Road to Ridge Roundabout, either from Osu Cemetery Traffic Light towards Accra Sports Stadium, Ministries, Independence Square and also towards Castle Road to Ridge Roundabout.

The statement explained that the Gamel Abdul Nasser Avenue towards Castle Road, Ridge Roundabout or Haile Sellasie Street either from the British High Commission to the State House or Ridge Roundabout through the road in front of the International Press Centre or Ghana Institute of Journalism.

It noted that other roads close to the inner perimeter, such as on the Liberation Road from the intersection close to the House and Silver Star Towers Complex through 37 Military Hospital to Ako Adjei Interchange on the Liberation Road may also be closed at certain times of the same day.

The Police statement said limited access through closed roads, vehicles of VVIP's expected at the event have been issued with passes to enable them drive through the road blocks to the State House.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Vehicles of all dignitaries with mutation cards or role players with accreditation would also be allowed entry through road blocks to their assigned parking venues. The individual issued with accreditation tags may also walk through the road blocks, all vehicles and persons accessing the road blocks would be screened by security personnel.

Accordingly, road closure of traffic from Tetteh Quarshie Interchange on the Liberation Road to the Accra Central Business District, Ring Road or Nkrumah Circle would be diverted at the intersection close to Opeibea House/Silver Star Towers Complex to the right on Casley Hayford Road to Join the Olusegun Obasanjo Highway and the Kanda Road.

It said commuters from Accra Business District heading towards Accra International Conference Centre, Independence Avenue to Ako Adjei Interchange. Abdul Diouf Road, King Hassan Road, El-Sinoussi Street to Liberation Road would be routed to the third exit at the Ridge Roundabout on the Castle Road towards Ridge Hospital to join other routes to their destination.