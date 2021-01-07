Angola: Vice President Arrives in Ghana for Inauguration Ceremony

6 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Accra — Angola's Vice president Bornito de Sousa arrived in Accra on Wednesday afternoon to attend, on behalf of the head of State João Lourenço, the official inauguration ceremony of Ghana's president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Bornito de Sousa was received at Kutoka international airport by the State minister to Ghana Presidency, Osarfo Marfo, in the presence of the Angolan ambassador to the western Africa country, Augusto da Silva Cunha.

Bearer of a massage from president João Lourenço, to his Ghanaian counterpart, the Vice President is accompanied by the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Esmeralda da Silva Mendonça, and by the senior officials of his Office.

Nana Akufo-Addo, who was re-elected last December with 51.69 per cent of the votes, will take office on Thursday for a four-year term.

Ghana became independent on 6 March 1957.

Ghana and Angola are interested in cooperating in terms of market access, trade facilitation, industrial transformation, exchange of commercial information and participation in fairs and exhibitions in each country.

The two countries have signed agreements on the functioning of the Bilateral Cooperation Commission and for the mutual suppression of visas in diplomatic and service passports, as well as a memorandum on education.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.