Angola: Petro Make It to CAF Champions League

Luanda — Angola's Petro de Luanda qualified Wednesday for the African Championship League, after beating Zambia's Nkana FC 1-0 at home.

The sole goal of the second leg match at Luanda's "11 de Novembro" football stadium was scored by Tony in the 78th minute.

In the first leg encounter in Zambia, Petro de Luanda and Kkana FC played to a 1-1 draw.

