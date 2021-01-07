Tanzania: Nyerere Daughter Laid to Rest in Dar es Salaam

7 January 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Lilian Ndilwa

Dar es Salaam — Rosemary Nyerere, daughter of Tanzania's first President Julius Nyerere who passed away last week, was laid to rest at the Pugu Cemetery yesterday.

Among dignitaries who were present at the burial ceremony were Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi.

Rosemary, who was the seventh child in the family of Mwalimu Nyerere, passed away on January 1, 2021 in Dar es Salaam after being hospitalized for a while.

Speaking at the Upanga Catholic Parish, former Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Anne Makinda, said Tanzania will remember Rosemary as one of the most thoughtful experts in finance.

"I worked with Rosemary for five years when she was an MP (Special Seats), and she was very good at financial matters," said Ms Makinda.

She also said that Rosemary will be remembered for all her contributions during Parliament sessions.

"She touched a lot of lives, turned others' problems into her own - and if only for that, her death is a loss to many people," she noted.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama - who also attended the funeral - said the government will support Rosemary's family in this difficult time.

"Rosemary will forever be remembered as a person who created many finance experts working in both the public and private sectors," said Ms Mhagama.

Rosemary was born on October 27, 1961. She worked as a part-time lecturer at the Institute of Finance Management (IFM) in Dar es Salaam from 1991 to 1999. This was one among many other undertakings during her life-time.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.