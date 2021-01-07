Tanzania: Nyerere Daughter Laid to Rest in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam — Rosemary Nyerere, daughter of Tanzania's first President Julius Nyerere who passed away last week, was laid to rest at the Pugu Cemetery yesterday.

Among dignitaries who were present at the burial ceremony were Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi.

Rosemary, who was the seventh child in the family of Mwalimu Nyerere, passed away on January 1, 2021 in Dar es Salaam after being hospitalized for a while.

Speaking at the Upanga Catholic Parish, former Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Anne Makinda, said Tanzania will remember Rosemary as one of the most thoughtful experts in finance.

"I worked with Rosemary for five years when she was an MP (Special Seats), and she was very good at financial matters," said Ms Makinda.

She also said that Rosemary will be remembered for all her contributions during Parliament sessions.

"She touched a lot of lives, turned others' problems into her own - and if only for that, her death is a loss to many people," she noted.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama - who also attended the funeral - said the government will support Rosemary's family in this difficult time.

"Rosemary will forever be remembered as a person who created many finance experts working in both the public and private sectors," said Ms Mhagama.

Rosemary was born on October 27, 1961. She worked as a part-time lecturer at the Institute of Finance Management (IFM) in Dar es Salaam from 1991 to 1999. This was one among many other undertakings during her life-time.