Liberia: Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change Petitions Supreme Court to Issue Stay Order On NEC From Conducting Re-Run in Gbarpolu County

7 January 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Augustine T. Tweh

Monrovia — The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has filed a nine-count petition at the Supreme Court, requesting the Justice in Chambers, Associate Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh to issue a stay order on the National Elections Commission from conducting a re-run of the just-ended Senatorial election in Gbarpolu County.

The Petition was filed to the Supreme Court Associate Justice in Chambers on Monday, January 4, 2021 by the party's lawyers, Cllr. Arthur T. Johnson and Cllr. Edwin G. Barquoi.

In the petition, the CDC alleged that there were allegations of voters' fraud, election violence, and irregularities that marred the just-ended senatorial election in the county, which requires action and precautionary decision by the NEC to avoid future irregularities, voters' fraud and election violence.

"The petitioner most respectfully requests your Honor and the Honorable Supreme Court to issue a Stay Order, restrain, enjoin, and prohibit the Respondent (NEC) from conducting re-run in Gbarpolu County," excerpt of the petition.

Base on the observation of these alleged missteps, the CDC said it filed a formal complaint before the NEC Assistant Magistrate in Gbarpolu County, Willie Sumo for action.

The CDC also alleged that while the complaint was pending before Magistrate Sumo, its (CDC) also filed a motion for the change of venue to have the complaint transfer to the national Headquaters of the NEC in Monrovia.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.