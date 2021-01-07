Liberia: Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change Petitions Supreme Court to Issue Stay Order On NEC From Conducting Re-Run in Gbarpolu County

Monrovia — The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has filed a nine-count petition at the Supreme Court, requesting the Justice in Chambers, Associate Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh to issue a stay order on the National Elections Commission from conducting a re-run of the just-ended Senatorial election in Gbarpolu County.

The Petition was filed to the Supreme Court Associate Justice in Chambers on Monday, January 4, 2021 by the party's lawyers, Cllr. Arthur T. Johnson and Cllr. Edwin G. Barquoi.

In the petition, the CDC alleged that there were allegations of voters' fraud, election violence, and irregularities that marred the just-ended senatorial election in the county, which requires action and precautionary decision by the NEC to avoid future irregularities, voters' fraud and election violence.

"The petitioner most respectfully requests your Honor and the Honorable Supreme Court to issue a Stay Order, restrain, enjoin, and prohibit the Respondent (NEC) from conducting re-run in Gbarpolu County," excerpt of the petition.

Base on the observation of these alleged missteps, the CDC said it filed a formal complaint before the NEC Assistant Magistrate in Gbarpolu County, Willie Sumo for action.

The CDC also alleged that while the complaint was pending before Magistrate Sumo, its (CDC) also filed a motion for the change of venue to have the complaint transfer to the national Headquaters of the NEC in Monrovia.