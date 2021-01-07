Liberia: 12 Persons Arrested By Paynesville City Corporation for Illegal Waste Disposal

Monrovia — The security team of the Paynesville City Corporation has arrested 12 residents of the Paynesville City who were caught illegally throwing waste in the city, in violation of the City Ordinance Law, the City Mayor of Paynesville Pam Belcher Taylor has disclosed.

Addressing a news conference Tuesday Mayor Taylor termed the action by residents as unacceptable and warned others to desist immediately or face the full weight of the law.

She told reporters that their latest action is, among other things, intended to further clean the city and make it very green and to as well serve as a deterrent to would be violators.

According to her, the beautification of the City of Paynesville is the collective responsibility of all residents as such she encouraged them to help in the process of making the city clean and green.

Those arrested who are behind bars awaiting to be forwarded to court.