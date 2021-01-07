Liberia: 12 Persons Arrested By Paynesville City Corporation for Illegal Waste Disposal

7 January 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — The security team of the Paynesville City Corporation has arrested 12 residents of the Paynesville City who were caught illegally throwing waste in the city, in violation of the City Ordinance Law, the City Mayor of Paynesville Pam Belcher Taylor has disclosed.

Addressing a news conference Tuesday Mayor Taylor termed the action by residents as unacceptable and warned others to desist immediately or face the full weight of the law.

She told reporters that their latest action is, among other things, intended to further clean the city and make it very green and to as well serve as a deterrent to would be violators.

According to her, the beautification of the City of Paynesville is the collective responsibility of all residents as such she encouraged them to help in the process of making the city clean and green.

Those arrested who are behind bars awaiting to be forwarded to court.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.