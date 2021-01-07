Liberia: Justice Minister Assures Coalition of Women Advocacy Groups the Protection of All Candidates in Gabrpolu Election Re-Run

Monrovia — Justice Minister Frank Musah Dean has assured a coalition of women advocacy groups of his commitment to protecting all candidates and their supporters in Thursday's election in Nomadatonau, Gbarpolu County, near the Sierra Leone border.

Minister Dean gave the assurance on Tuesday when coalition members headed by former foreign Minister Olubanke King Akerele met with him to discuss security and other concerns related to Botoe Kanneh, the female candidate who barred from entering Nomadatonau on December 13, 2020 to prepare for the rescheduled election in the town.

When Liberians in all 15 counties went to the polls on December 8, 2020, citizens in Nomadatonau did not get to vote because the Paramount Chief Magill Wuluah seized the ballots and election materials.

The National Election Commission rescheduled the Nomadatonou election for December 15, 2020, to allow the town's 2,021 registered voters to exercise their voting rights.

Two days before the election, Kanneh and some of her supporters were barred from entering the town, attacked by security forces in the area, threatened by the country devil, forcing them to run for their lives. Some of Kanneh's supporters are in detention in Bopolu and 10 of them had their voting cards seized by immigration officials on grounds that they were Sierra Leoneans.

Kanneh, one of nine candidates, leads the Gbarpolu senatorial race by 449 votes (4722/25.68 percent); followed by Rep. Alfred Gayflor Koiwood of the ruling party, the Coalition of Democratic Change (4,273/23.24 percent). Madam Kanneh beat Koiwood and incumbent senator Armah Jallah in their own districts. Nomodatonau is Kanneh's stronghold.

Tuesday's meeting was a follow-up to previous discussions with Minister Dean regarding the safety of Kanneh and her supporters and investigation into the circumstances that led to the disruption of the election.

The group had asked Minister Dean for the status of the investigation and prosecution of all those who were involved in disrupting the election and attacking Madam Kanneh and her supporters; the suspension of traditional leaders accused of disrupting the election; return the voter cards belonging to Kanneh's supporters; beef up security during the rescheduled election; and investigate the rape of one of Kanneh's female supporters.