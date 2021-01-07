Liberians in U.S. Launch Investment Group to Invest in Liberia's Health, Real Estate, and Agriculture Sector

7 January 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Dr. Stella Jefferies is a Liberian who works as a healthcare provider in the United States. She is also the CEO of Lib Investments Group, LLC (LIG) which is registered in the United States and also in Liberia. The company currently has 10 investors and looking for more partners both domestically and internationally.

The company is a premier provider of investment services that contributes to the revitalization of Liberia and creating sustainable communities globally. The company provides an avenue for investors to prepare financially for their future while investing in communities in need.

The company creates a portfolio of investment choices that can transcend generations and contribute to the general welfare of Liberia and similar communities internationally.

Lib Investments Group, LLC (LIG is currently being managed by Golden Touch Corporation, business facilitation company, that provides a range of services for domestic and international companies wanting to trade but don't know how , or wanting to have ease in operations and functionality in Liberia.

In an exclusive Interview with FrontPageAfrica on Wednesday Dr. Jefferies stressed the need for what she called a Liberian diaspora partnership with the Liberians at home to invest in their country. "No one, absolutely no one, loves Liberia more than Liberians. Other nationalities are investing in their countries, look at the Ghanaians, and look at Rwanda. So, it's time to put away all the rhetoric and focus on investing in the country.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.