Liberia: Keep Executive Director Encourages Parents and Schools Administrators to Educate Children About Sgbv

Monrovia — The Executive Director of the Kids Educational Engagement Project (KEEP), Brenda B. Moore says the prevention of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) should start with providing awareness on SGBV to children. This, she said would help them speak out when they are abused.

Madam Moore, at the launching her new book, "My Body, My Treasure" said it is difficult to explain about the prevention of SGBV to kids, but urged parents and schools teachers to do the outmost best in educating children about SGBV.

"Even I, who wrote this book and talking about sexual abuse, it's difficult for me to talk about it with my children. I can still try to change English and just try to say go and read. And if I am having difficulties enduring it, you can imagine how many people really struggle to talk about these things with their children," she said.

The book happens to be the country's first early childhood educational material that has been prepared to give young children the understanding of how to prevent SGBV across the country.

The book was launched at the Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) in Congo Town.

Madam Moore said she is confident that with the release of the book, more people will be comfortable having conversations around touching, seeing, and other issues experienced by kids that are mainly victims of SGBV.

She said the book provides an opportunity for parents to have conversations with the children about things within the book, which normally may not be discussed, especially concerning private parts.

"Why are we afraid to talk about the thing that is happening? Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection records show that many of those affected or abused are below 18 years. I am elated about this initiative because it's so much needed for Liberia," Mrs. Moore stated.