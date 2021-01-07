Nigeria: NLC, TUC Suspend Strike in Kebbi

The government has met part of their demands, an official says.

The organised labour in Kebbi has suspended its indefinite strike over unpaid leave grant and adjustment on the new minimum wage, among other demands.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), began the strike Tuesday, midnight, after the ultimatum given to the state government lapsed.

The state Chairman of NLC, Halidu Alhassan, confirmed the development to a corresponding NAN.

"We also suspended the strike because of the payment of gratuities. Secondly, we received assurance on the payment of leave grants.

"On Wednesday, we also received a letter from the State Head of Service for a meeting on the consequential adjustment, with a promise that government will pay annual increment and others.

"The government has met our demands on approval of the payment of gratuities and leave grants as well as the annual increment which will be done by the end of January month," Mr Alhassan said.

The chairman urged the state workers to be at their respective working places as from Thursday.

NAN reports that other demands by the NLC and TUC are payment of leave grants to civil servants on grade level 07 to 16 in 2019, payment of leave grants of the year 2020, remittance of teachers pension contributions to Pension Funds Administrators, PFA and payment of gratuity to pensioners from 2017 to October 2018 as well as payment of new retirees from November 2018 to 2019.

Other demands are yearly promotions and increment and resumption of the consequential committee on new national minimum wage. (NAN)