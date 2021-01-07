South Africa: Helena Kriel On What Sparked the Writing of Her Book, 'Meditating With Rhinos'

6 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karel Van Der Vyver

South African playwright and screenwriter Helena Kriel found success in the hills of Hollywood - until her world fell apart.

Growing up in Johannesburg, words were very much a part of Helena Kriel's early life. Her father was a Shakespearian scholar who "would teach us Shakespeare monologues from the time I was three years old.

"Growing up, there was a value to words that were given to us as children, a value to stories, a value to character." And so, early on in high school, she wrote plays, foreshadowing the trajectory her life would take.

Kriel followed with a degree in writing at the University of the Witwatersrand, and after graduation, embarked on a career in acting. From that time, she remembers, "I was... not getting the parts that I wanted. So, I thought, let me write the things myself and write myself a part."

One of her plays, I Can't Wait to Tie You to the Sofa, and staged in 1990, was the one for which Kriel received the most acclaim. The play was about "people, it was about relationships, it was about getting it wrong, it was about betrayal. It was about making bad mistakes. It...

