Zimbabwe: Chiredzi Doctor On Double Murder Charge

7 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga

Masvingo Bureau

Chiredzi medical doctor, Dr William Phiri, who allegedly killed two of his children at his house in Mkwasine Estates before trying to commit suicide on Sunday, was formally remanded in custody on double murder charges at the Chiredzi Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Phiri (56), of UB12 Mkwasine, was also facing two charges of attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill his two other children, Ropafadzo (6) and Themba (4), who are battling for their lives in hospital.

Chiredzi magistrate Mr Simbarashe Gundani on Tuesday presided over the formal remand process in Chiredzi District Hospital, where Phiri is admitted, and is in a stable condition, as he recovers from self-inflicted stab wounds in his chest when he allegedly tried to commit suicide.

Phiri was not asked to plead, and was remanded in custody to February 9. Mr Gundani informed Phiri that any application for bail had to be before the High Court. Mr Ronald Kwangware appeared for the state. Phiri is now reportedly able to talk.

He allegedly killed his two youngest children, Princess (3) and Victor (7 months), who were found dead with stab wounds inflicted by a knife after rescuers forced open the house he had locked himself in with all his children.

Phiri allegedly tried to torch his house before he tried to shoot himself with a pistol, but failed to take his life after it jammed. The pistol was recovered from a sugarcane field near his house, where he was found wandering naked by the public and police on Sunday after the children were injured and killed. The pistol is presently at CID Forensics, undergoing examination.

Doctors yesterday said the condition of the two older children, who are being treated for stab wounds, remained critical yesterday. Ropafadzo, who is admitted at Chiredzi General Hospital, was still unable to talk.

At Masvingo General Hospital, where Themba was admitted in the company of his mother, acting medical superintendent Dr Noel Zulu said the boy had been transferred to Harare.

"We have transferred him to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare today (yesterday) and his condition is stable but critical," said Dr Zulu.

