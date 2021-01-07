Zimbabwe: ZRP Dismisses Child Death Claim

Herald Reporter

Police have dismissed as false, allegations circulating on social media that a child died after being hit by a baton on Monday during a traffic enforcement fracas along Sam Nujoma Street in Harare.

The baby and its mother were rushed to hospital, but neither was found injured.

Police officers were trying to arrest a kombi crew for ferrying passengers from an undesignated pick-up point and contravening Covid-19 regulations when one smashed the windscreen, which police are not permitted to do, scattering bits of safety glass over the passengers.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "The public is advised that comprehensive investigations conducted by the police command have revealed that a team of police officers was on traffic enforcement duties along Sam Nujoma Street near Bindura bound commuter rank, Harare, on 4th January 2021 at 12 noon when one of the members tried to arrest a kombi crew for picking up passengers at an undesignated point and contravening Covid-19 regulations.

"The members smashed a windscreen of the kombi and the fragments hit the mother and the baby. A fracas occurred as the mother and members of the public remonstrated against the officers."

He said after negotiations by the parties, the mother and the baby were taken to West End Clinic where medical checks revealed that no injuries had been sustained by the baby or the mother.

"Surprisingly, the police officers and the mother decided not to report the incident.

"They ignored the fact that the incident had been captured by various people through smartphones and posted on social media.

"The child is not dead as alleged on social media and this has been confirmed by medical personnel who are now in touch with the police and parents. The child was checked by medical experts on the same day and was not admitted at the hospital," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said the police does not condone acts of smashing kombi windscreens, endangering peoples' lives.

"The ZRP reiterates that action will be taken against the errant police officers.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police Command is now taking to task the concerned members to account for their actions. More information will be released as inquiries continue," he said.

A news crew from The Herald visited scene on Tuesday afternoon and was informed by touts that no death had occurred, but confirmed that a police officer had smashed a kombi window whose fragments hit the baby and the mother.

Social media has been abuzz with reports from MDC-Alliance activists, including spokesperson Ms Fadzai Mahere, claiming that police had killed "an innocent baby" and did not apologise.

In October last year, seven police officers who threw teargas canisters onto a bus full of passengers at the Harare Exhibition Park were charged under the Police Act.

Passengers were forced to jump through the windows to escape.

The seven police officers, who were arrested after the incident, had wanted to arrest the bus driver because he had a Class 2 driver's licence instead of a Class 1 required to drive buses.

Following the incident, Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, was quoted saying the officers erred and will be charged for their actions.