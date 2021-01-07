Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Journalists Shine

Herald Features, Health and Society Editor Roselyne Sachiti , came out tops in Southern Africa in the print category of the Merck Foundation "More than a Mother" media recognition awards.

The awards winners were announced on Tuesday in partnership with First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, who is Ambassador of Merck More than a Mother in Zimbabwe, Malawi First Lady Monica Chakwera and Namibia First Lady Monica Geingos.

The Herald's Senior photographer John Manzongo was third in the online category while Takudzwa Chihambakwe of Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) came out third in the print edition.

Moses Mugugunye of The Standard (Zimbabwe) and Memory Kutengule of Malawi News Agency, jointly won the second prize in the print edition, with Nyasha Clementine Rwodzi winning a special award for a novel.

The online category was jointly won by Gracious Mugovera of The Patriot (Zimbabwe) and Sharon Kavhu of the The Southern Times.

Second place in the online category went to Happy Njalam'mano of Zodiak Broadcasting Station, Malawi while the multimedia category was scooped by Abel Dzobo of HELA TV (Zimbabwe), with second position going to Rosa Teixeira, a Namibia-based independent journalist.

Linda Banda of Chanco Community Radio, Malawi, came out tops in the radio category alongside Veronika Haulenga-Haufiku of Omulunga Radio in Namibia and Tashie Masawi of ZBC's Classic 263 station.

The second position in the radio category went to Mathilde Ndinelao Hinanifa, an independent journalist from Namibia, Ikemisetseng Marou of Radio Lesotho and Rutendo Makuti of ZBC's Radio Zimbabwe, with third position going to Memory Nkwe Ndhlovu of Classic 263.

The awards were initiated with the aim of recognising and appreciating African journalists who have produced accurate, informative and compelling stories about infertility, infertile women or couples with the aim of raising awareness about infertility prevention and male infertility.

Announcing the winners, Merck Foundation chief executive officer Dr Rasha Kelej said an awards ceremony would be held soon via video conferencing. Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, which seeks to improve the health and well-being of people and advance their lives, primarily focusing on improving access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities.