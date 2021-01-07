Namibia: Warriors Take Setbacks in Their Stride

7 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

THE Brave Warriors are hard at work preparing for the Chan finals in Cameroon, and are determined not to be derailed by the recent Covid-19 outbreak in their camp.

The Namibia Football Association on Monday announced that 10 players and one technical staff member had tested positive for Covid-19, adding that they had been isolated and placed in quarantine at their hotel.

The setback, however, has not disrupted their preparations, with the rest of the squad continuing their daily training sessions at the NFA technical centre and after yesterday morning's session, Brave Warriors assistant coach Robert Nauseb said they were well on track.

"The training is going well and even the guys who are in quarantine, we've given them a bit of work to carry on with. Obviously not in that quarantine isolation, but they have enough time to be outside a bit, and then they put in a bit of work," he said, adding that he hoped to have the full squad back by Friday.

Ï think they should be ready to join us by Friday. We are pushing the boys who are training now, but we still have to push the others who are in quarantine when they come out of it," he said.

Yesterday's training session was concluded with a practise match of two teams of nine players each, with the Órange team' holding the upper hand against a 'Blue team.' For the Orange team, Marcell Papama and Dynamo Fredericks were influential in midfield, while Aubrey Amseb looked sharp in attack.

The Blue team, which included attacking players like Kaka Nekundi, Wendel Rudath and Llewellyn Stanley, was kept well in check by the Orange team's defenders, Emilio Martin and Vitapi Ngaruka.

Nauseb said he was happy with the fitness levels of the players.

"We are still lacking a bit of match fitness and that's why we are trying to give them 90 minutes training sessions at least. It's difficult just to have training sessions if you don't have friendly matches as well, but we are happy with their performances during training and their level of fitness," he said.

Namibia was supposed to play in a Tri-Nations pre-tournament against Rwanda and the DR Congo, but their participation was cancelled after the Covid-19 outbreak, and Nauseb admitted that it had been a blow.

"Obviously it has affected our plans big time, because we were looking forward to those two games to see where the boys are in terms of match fitness. So the situation is not good, but the health of the players comes first and we had to take that decision to cancel those matches."

He, however, added that Namibia hoped to still fit in a few friendly matches before the tournament is due to start on 16 January.

"We want to see if we can maybe travel earlier to get one or two friendlies against other teams in Cameroon, so we are still in talks with a few teams on that side," he said.

"I think we will probably continue with daily training sessions here till next week Tuesday or Wednesday before we leave," he added.

The Chan tournament is due to start in Cameroon on 16 January and will continue till 7 February. Namibia will compete in Group D against Zambia, Guinea and Tanzania, with the top two teams progressing to the quarter-finals.

Zambia, meanwhile, has arrived in Cameroon well in time, and by yesterday had already played two friendly matches.

On January 2 they drew 3-3 against Niger, after surrendering a 3-1 lead, and two days later they lost 2-0 to Uganda.

In other friendly matches, Cameroon and Uganda drew 1-1, while Niger beat Cameroon 2-1.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.