Namibia: Warriors Take Setbacks in Their Stride

THE Brave Warriors are hard at work preparing for the Chan finals in Cameroon, and are determined not to be derailed by the recent Covid-19 outbreak in their camp.

The Namibia Football Association on Monday announced that 10 players and one technical staff member had tested positive for Covid-19, adding that they had been isolated and placed in quarantine at their hotel.

The setback, however, has not disrupted their preparations, with the rest of the squad continuing their daily training sessions at the NFA technical centre and after yesterday morning's session, Brave Warriors assistant coach Robert Nauseb said they were well on track.

"The training is going well and even the guys who are in quarantine, we've given them a bit of work to carry on with. Obviously not in that quarantine isolation, but they have enough time to be outside a bit, and then they put in a bit of work," he said, adding that he hoped to have the full squad back by Friday.

Ï think they should be ready to join us by Friday. We are pushing the boys who are training now, but we still have to push the others who are in quarantine when they come out of it," he said.

Yesterday's training session was concluded with a practise match of two teams of nine players each, with the Órange team' holding the upper hand against a 'Blue team.' For the Orange team, Marcell Papama and Dynamo Fredericks were influential in midfield, while Aubrey Amseb looked sharp in attack.

The Blue team, which included attacking players like Kaka Nekundi, Wendel Rudath and Llewellyn Stanley, was kept well in check by the Orange team's defenders, Emilio Martin and Vitapi Ngaruka.

Nauseb said he was happy with the fitness levels of the players.

"We are still lacking a bit of match fitness and that's why we are trying to give them 90 minutes training sessions at least. It's difficult just to have training sessions if you don't have friendly matches as well, but we are happy with their performances during training and their level of fitness," he said.

Namibia was supposed to play in a Tri-Nations pre-tournament against Rwanda and the DR Congo, but their participation was cancelled after the Covid-19 outbreak, and Nauseb admitted that it had been a blow.

"Obviously it has affected our plans big time, because we were looking forward to those two games to see where the boys are in terms of match fitness. So the situation is not good, but the health of the players comes first and we had to take that decision to cancel those matches."

He, however, added that Namibia hoped to still fit in a few friendly matches before the tournament is due to start on 16 January.

"We want to see if we can maybe travel earlier to get one or two friendlies against other teams in Cameroon, so we are still in talks with a few teams on that side," he said.

"I think we will probably continue with daily training sessions here till next week Tuesday or Wednesday before we leave," he added.

The Chan tournament is due to start in Cameroon on 16 January and will continue till 7 February. Namibia will compete in Group D against Zambia, Guinea and Tanzania, with the top two teams progressing to the quarter-finals.

Zambia, meanwhile, has arrived in Cameroon well in time, and by yesterday had already played two friendly matches.

On January 2 they drew 3-3 against Niger, after surrendering a 3-1 lead, and two days later they lost 2-0 to Uganda.

In other friendly matches, Cameroon and Uganda drew 1-1, while Niger beat Cameroon 2-1.