Namibia: Germany Gives SMEs N$455 Million 'Shot in Arm'

THE Development Bank of Namibia has signed a loan agreement with the Development Bank of Germany (KfW) to receive funding of around N$455 million to fund the non-agricultural small business loan scheme.

This as part of the government's stimulus package to mitigate the detrimental effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

The German embassy yesterday confirmed the loan agreement, saying it was signed before Christmas last year.

"KfW will provide refinancing for the DBN's non-agricultural small business loan scheme, which forms an integral part of the Ministry of Finance's economic stimulus and relief package to mitigate the impact of Covid-19," the embassy stated.

The interest-reduced loan amounts to approximately N$455 million (or 25 million euros).

The DBN and Agribank were offered around N$700 million off-balance sheet guarantees in the finance minister's stimulus package of N$8,2 billion.

The funds will be channelled by the DBN as loans to non-agricultural small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that have experienced significant losses due to the pandemic.

With treasury guarantees, the two public lenders were given the freedom to go for capital shopping, strengthen their balance sheet and lend to the economy as part of its recovery.

This relief measure is aimed at supporting cash flow and continued economically productive activities.

The loans can also be used for investing in new business areas to strengthen companies' resilience in the face of future shocks, the embassy said.

The government's KFW-backed loan promotes access to affordable financing for SMEs.

The loan, which will be an extension of an existing loan facility, "comes as a good shot in the arm for the SME sector," minister of finance Iipumbu Shiimi said.

He said it would complement the support packages extended to the SME sector through the DBN and commercial banks.

SMEs boost Namibia's economic recovery, growth, jobs and wealth creation.

According to DBN forecasts, the funding offers financial relief to around 200 SMEs, and would be customised to suit individual enterprises' needs.

Industries such as tourism, hospitality, and transport and logistics, having experienced the largest loss of revenue due to Covid-19 restrictions, would be prioritised.

Martin Inkumbi, head of the DBN, said the loan support would contribute to preserving continuity of SME business activities and building a foundation for recovery.

He said attention would be given to start-ups.

The overwhelming priority for Covid-19 relief measure loans would be to preserve business continuity and jobs, he said.

The credit line also complements the existing German-Namibian development cooperation, said Gerlinde Sauer, counsellor for development cooperation at the German embassy.

Cooporation currently exists in sustainable economic development and the promotion of broad-based economic growth supported by the private sector, she said.

The new relief programme also adds to Covid-19-related support provided via technical cooperation implemented by the GIZ in partnership with the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance, which target start-up businesses and SMEs.

Various German interventions in Namibia are conducted through Start-up Namibia, which has provided formally registered start-ups not older than five years around 600 start-up survival grants (worth N$15 000 each).

The GIZ-programme called Promotion of Business Advisory and Transformation Services offers a grant scheme called Pitching for Recovery (P4R), which provides enterprises in all 14 regions the opportunity to receive financial support and business coaching.

Selected SMEs and companies in the tourism sector are offered the supportive restructuring of loans through close cooperation between GIZ and DBN.

Email: [email protected]