Namibia: Khorixas Residents Battle Sewage

7 January 2021
RESIDENTS of the !Goas area of Khorixas say they have had it with sewage contaminating their living space.

Some toilets in the area are not connected to the sewerage system, they say.

Semi /Awaseb, a resident, says sewage has been flooding the area for years.

"We are unable to eat in our yards, but what can we do?" he asks.

He says some toilets that were built about three years ago are not connected to drains, and when they are flushed, the sewage flows into their yard.

Martha !Oe-amses, /Awaseb's neighbour, says her family has dug a trench in their yard so that water from their toilet flows into the riverbed.

"We have reported the issue to the town council. They came here and checked, but the problem persists as the toilet connected to a drainage system," she says.

Erestine Garises, another !Goas resident, says when it rains sewage mixed with rain water flows into their homes.

"I am used to the smell, so we sit outside and eat. I have reported the matter to the town council several times, but nothing happens," Garises says.

Another resident says the drain flows past her house, which makes eating difficult.

"If the drain is fixed, it will be better, but after weeks it starts again," she says.

Several parents in the area are concerned about their children playing in the dirty water.

Some residents are considering staging a demonstration or convening a meeting with the Khorixas Town Council over the matter.

Andreas /Howoseb, chief executive officer of Khorixas, says the issue has persisted for a long time.

"If you talk to Wilfried Narib, the retired chief inspector of the works ministry, you will be informed of the history. The sewerage system has over the years partly filled up with sand - especially in the !Goas area by the riverbed," he says.

/Narib says the town's sewage trouble is "a big problem".

"Sand is compacted inside the sewer pipes. A hydro-blast machine needs to be used to clean the sewer pipes, starting from the main sewer pond to all the drains in the town," he says.

He says about 80% of the sewer pipes could be full of sand.

/Howoseb says a tender to rehabilitate and clean the system was allocated to a contractor in November last year.

"The contractor is working on the project," he says.

/Howoseb says the theft of manhole covers adds to the town's sewage woes.

Residents dump animal hides, animal heads, blankets and stones in these holes, he says.

