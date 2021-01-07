Namibia: Januarie Sues Govt for N$74m

THE president of the Namibia Transport and Taxi Union, Werner Januarie, is suing the government for N$74 million in connection with an incident that occurred in August last year where he claims he was assaulted by police officers and members of the Namibian Defense Force (NDF).

According to papers he filed at the High Court in Windhoek on Monday this week, Januarie claims that he was harassed, assaulted and had an AK-47 rifle pointed at him by the law enforcement agents.

He further claims that officers at the Wanaheda police station also detained him for a weekend on false charges.

Januarie claims his dignity, fundamental human rights and freedom were violated in addition to reputational damage and public humiliation, emotional injury and psychological suffering, malicious prosecution and detention and cruel treatment.

Januarie lists minister of safety and security Frans Kapofi as the first respondent.

Other respondents are police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga, prosecutor general Martha Imalwa, president Hage Geingob and attorney general Festus Mbandeka.

Januarie believes he is not guilty of anything as the incident happened during stage three of the lockdown which clearly stated that any person not wearing a mask should be asked to put on a mask or leave a public space.

However, Januarie said he was not given the chance to put on his mask, which he had in his pocket.

"They did not give me the chance to comply, they just started attacking me," Januarie said.

He said he listed Geingob because when the police officers were assaulting him they referred to him as the man who usually insulted the president.

"The law officials were shouting 'this is the guy that insults the president', however, when I called the president out on that statement his office said nothing," he said.

Januarie believes the Office of the President not saying anything on the matter is as though they agreed with what the officers did.

"The Office of the President by not saying anything meant they are giving right of way to officers assaulting activists or people who call out the president," Januarie said.