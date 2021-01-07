Namibia: Januarie Sues Govt for N$74m

7 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Matty Kaminzi

THE president of the Namibia Transport and Taxi Union, Werner Januarie, is suing the government for N$74 million in connection with an incident that occurred in August last year where he claims he was assaulted by police officers and members of the Namibian Defense Force (NDF).

According to papers he filed at the High Court in Windhoek on Monday this week, Januarie claims that he was harassed, assaulted and had an AK-47 rifle pointed at him by the law enforcement agents.

He further claims that officers at the Wanaheda police station also detained him for a weekend on false charges.

Januarie claims his dignity, fundamental human rights and freedom were violated in addition to reputational damage and public humiliation, emotional injury and psychological suffering, malicious prosecution and detention and cruel treatment.

Januarie lists minister of safety and security Frans Kapofi as the first respondent.

Other respondents are police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga, prosecutor general Martha Imalwa, president Hage Geingob and attorney general Festus Mbandeka.

Januarie believes he is not guilty of anything as the incident happened during stage three of the lockdown which clearly stated that any person not wearing a mask should be asked to put on a mask or leave a public space.

However, Januarie said he was not given the chance to put on his mask, which he had in his pocket.

"They did not give me the chance to comply, they just started attacking me," Januarie said.

He said he listed Geingob because when the police officers were assaulting him they referred to him as the man who usually insulted the president.

"The law officials were shouting 'this is the guy that insults the president', however, when I called the president out on that statement his office said nothing," he said.

Januarie believes the Office of the President not saying anything on the matter is as though they agreed with what the officers did.

"The Office of the President by not saying anything meant they are giving right of way to officers assaulting activists or people who call out the president," Januarie said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.