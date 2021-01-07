Namibia: Relief Rains Down On Northern Farmers

7 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

FOLLOWING heavy to moderate rains in many parts of the country's northern regions recently, many farmers have started ploughing their mahangu fields with high hopes of yielding better harvests.

The good rains have brought relief to small and subsistence farmers who heavily depend on crops and animal farming for their survival. Anna Hauwanga is among many farmers at Okongo in the Ohangwena region who have ploughed their mahangu fields after receiving the first rains in December.

She is currently preparing to clear her field of weeds.

"We thank God for the good rains ... The rains have brought us and our animals huge relief ... We are truly excited and cannot wait to start cultivating our fields and eventually start harvesting our crops," she says.

Simeon Shikongeni, another farmer, has ploughed about two hectares for mahangu, beans, sorghum and maize.

"Last year we had good harvests, and we hope to achieve the same this year. As a small subsistence farmer, we heavily depend on farming crops because it is where we get our food from. This year we are hoping for far better yields," he says.

The Namibian earlier reported that the Namibia Meteorological Services warned of widespread and heavy rainstorms of more than 500 mm expected over the northern, central and eastern areas of the country.

These areas include the Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Ohangwena, and Kavango regions, as well as the Otjozondjupa, Khomas, Omaheke, and Hardap regions and the southern parts of the //Kharas region.

It is believed that this period is suited to ploughing for drought-resistant crops.

