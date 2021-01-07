Botswana: Tlokweng Border Post Remains Closed

Gaborone — The Tlokweng Border Post has been closed following confirmed COVID-19 cases at the opposite Kopfotein Border Gate in South Africa.

Nationality, Immigration, and Gender Affairs permanent secretary, Dr Temba Mmusi, made the announcement at a press briefing on January 6.

He said the Ramatlabama and Martins Drift borders would be used as alternative exit and entry points between the two neighbouring countries.

He added that the goal was to beef up support at all relief borders to curb congestion and have all set health protocols obeyed.

Dr Mmusi said the ministry was awaiting updates from South African authorities on any developments to the latter.

For her part, director of the Department of Immigration and Citizenship, Ms Caroline Okello-Wengi said the department was committed to giving employees all-round psycho-social support and counselling where necessary.

Moreover, she noted that the office continued to make available Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and all other equipment necessary in curbing the spread of the virus.

Ms Okello-Wengi also noted that they frequently administered COVID-19 tests on staff at border posts to assess their fitness and status.

Source : BOPA