Nigeria: Aero Contractor MD, Ado Sanusi, Steps Down

7 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

Aero is Nigeria's oldest surviving domestic airline.

Ado Sanusi, Managing Director of Aero Contractors, has resigned his position from the airline.

The resignation of Mr Sanusi from Aero was made public Wednesday.

The former MD stepped down after the expiration of his tenure at the airline, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Mr Sanusi was appointed the MD of Aero in February 2017.

Although his tenure elapsed in June, it was extended till December 2020.

The former MD officially left the organization on December 29, 2020.

In February 2016, AMCON took over the management of the airline after it dissolved the board of the company.

The corporation thereafter appointed a manager to run the affairs of the company in interim capacity.

AMCON said at the time that the decision to take over the management of the company was in furtherance of its responsibility of acquiring eligible bank assets and putting them to economic use in a profitable manner.

AMCON is both the majority shareholder and creditor of Aero Contractors.

