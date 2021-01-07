Nigeria: Human Rights Commission Received 733 Complaints in Plateau in 2020 - Official

The cases ranged from unlawful detention, extrajudicial killings, inhuman treatment, domestic violence to child abuse.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it received 733 complaints of human rights abuse in Plateau in 2020.

The Coordinator of the commission in the state, Grace Pam, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.

According to Mrs Pam, of the cases reported, 526 have been concluded, while the rest were still being attended to.

Others, she said, included child abandonment, rape, denial of inheritance and forced marriage.

"A total of 733 cases of human rights abuse were reported in 2020 in Plateau, out of which 526 cases have been treated and concluded.

"Abuse of civil and political rights, which include inhuman and degrading treatment, unlawful detention and extrajudicial killings constitute 10 per cent of the reported cases.

"Children rights, which has to do with child Abandonment, child abuse among others, constitute 42 per cent.

"Women's rights and Gender-Based Violence - 43 per cent which include domestic violence, rape, denial of inheritance, forced marriage, while economic and cultural rights take five per cent, " she said.

Mrs Pam assured that the pending cases would be addressed in no distant time, and called on Plateau residents to report cases of abuse to the appropriate authorities for prompt action.

