Nigeria: Covid-19 - Grammy Awards Rescheduled for March 14

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, OfficialTrevorNoah, Wizkid/Instagram
Africans excited as Trevor Noah Will Host the Grammys, Burna Boy gets another nod
7 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Khadijat Kuburat Lawal

The 63rd Grammy Awards show which was scheduled for January 31st has been postpone till March 14, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Rolling stone reports.

This is according to a statement signed by Harvey Mason jr., Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy; Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming, CBS; and Ben Winston and Grammy Awards Executive Producer, Fulwell 73 productions.

"After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021.

"The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do.

The organizers cited that "Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show."

They thanked the artists, staff and vendors for their continued patience.

"We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year's nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times."

Organizers of the show which will be hosted by Trevor Noah had planned to go without having an audience but only allow presenters and performers to be on-site during the show. Nominated acts would not be able to be there either, likely leading to a situation similar to the 2020 Emmys where nominees appeared and accepted awards remotely.

