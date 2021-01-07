Kenya Bids to Host Afrobasket Qualifiers

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) has bid to host the Fiba Afrobasket qualifiers due next month.

KBF assistant secretary general Ambrose Kisoi Thursday told Nation Sport that Kenya plans to host qualifiers for two groups between February 19 to 21.

Kenya Morans are in Group 'B' alongside Senegal, Angola, Kenya and Mozambique.

In the first leg of the qualifiers held in November last year, Groups 'A', 'B' and 'D' took place in Rwanda and Group 'E' in Egypt without fans to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Fiba Africa is expected to adopt a similar arrangement for the return leg qualifiers due to the second wave of the virus sweeping across the continent.

Kisoi noted that because of Covid-19 pandemic, the government has to commit itself to ensure that health protocols will be implemented for Kenya's bid to be successful.

"We are expecting feedback from the government on Saturday (January 9) on the budget we submitted and the Covid-19 protocols," said Kisoi who disclosed that Senegal, Angola and Mozambique are also bidding to stage the qualifiers.

"We (KBF) have already submitted the bid to Fiba Africa and we stand an equal chance of winning the hosting rights. The successful bidder will be known on January 20," said Kisoi.

Meanwhile, KBF's Executive Committee will meet on Saturday to among other things, discuss preparations for Morans as well as the national women's team which will take part in AfroBasket qualifiers in March.

"Kenya Morans will start training any time before January 15. We have a budget of Sh13 million for organizing the AfroBasket qualifiers which will among other things, cater for accommodation, local transport, paying for the venue as well as preparing Morans," explained Kisoi.

Owuor still Morans coach

Kisoi confirmed that Cliff Owuor will still be in charge of Morans despite being appointed head coach of Rwandan side APR until 2022/23 season. "He has not expressed any difficulty in operating two teams."

Owuor, who guided Morans to a historic second-place finish in AfroCan 2019, was last month re-hired by APR just a few days after Morans kept alive their hopes of returning to the AfroBasket after 27 years by seeing off Mozambique in the first leg in Kigali.

There were reports that Serbian tactician Vladmir Bosnjak was headed to Nairobi to become Morans new coach after resigning as Rwanda head coach but KBF has since dismissed these reports.

Senegal tops Group 'B' with six points followed by Angola (five), Kenya (four) and Mozambique at the bottom with three.

The top three sides in each group after the second leg qualifiers will book tickets to Rwanda for the 2021 AfroBasket finals slated for August 24 to September 5.